2 Timothy 4:7 7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith
WISE, VA - John W. Bolling, 81, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and U.S. Marine went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
He was of the Christian Faith and attended Valley View Freewill Baptist Church in Clintwood, VA, was part owner and operator of Double G & J Coal Co. and was a former foreman for True Energy. John always put his family first.
He was a United States Marine Corps Veteran serving six years. After his honorable discharge, he met what would soon to be his forever surviving wife and soul mate, Margaret Dobbs Bolling of Wise, VA; John and Margaret had one daughter, Shona Bolling Dean and husband Jeff of Wise, VA; two grandchildren, Landon Todd Hamilton and wife Courtney of Wise, VA; granddaughter, Sydney Dianna Dean of Wise, VA; he was fortunate to have met his one great-grandson, Hudson Cade Hamilton; a sister, Anna B Collins and husband Carter of Wise, VA; two nieces, Amy Collins Dean of Blountville, TN and Melissa Collins Tunnel and husband David of Wise, VA; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Virginia Inez Gilliam Bolling.
John Wayne Bolling will always be remembered and never forgotten. Margaret and Shona would like to thank each and every one for the condolences and flowers. Thank You and God Bless.
Graveside services for John W. Bolling will be conducted at 3:00 P.M. Monday, March 21, 2022 at the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, VA with Lynn Vanover officiating. Burial will follow. The Family will receive friends from 12:30 P.M. till 2:00 P.M. Monday, March 21, 2022 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. A funeral possession will follow to the cemetery for services. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.