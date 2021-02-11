My flesh and my heart faileth; but God is the strength of my heart, and my portion for ever.
KINGSPORT – John Thomas Nelson, Jr., 77 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at his residence following a lengthy illness. He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Murray Nelson; parents, John Nelson, Sr. and Louise Candler Nelson O’Neill and brother, David Nelson.
John is survived by his daughters, Pam Nelson and fiancé Marvin Green of Kingsport, Kristy Nelson Beatty and husband Chris of Fulton, MD; grandchildren, Stephen Franklin, Jr. of Kingsport Mrs. Jordan (Jordan) Smith of Bristol, VA and Aaron Beatty of Fulton, MD; great-grandchildren, Kylan Thomas Stout, Koby Layne Stout and Klara Faye Smith of Bristol, VA; sisters, Mrs. Patricia (David) Parton and Mrs. Sarah (Lance) Arnold of Church Hill; 7 nieces and 7 nephews; special friends, Darlene Calton and Doyle Robinson.
Per John’s request, there will be no formal services.
