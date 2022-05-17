KINGSPORT - John Thomas Nelms (Pappy), age 77 of Kingsport, TN., went to his Heavenly home on Sunday, May 15, 2022. John was beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He enjoyed sports and Nascar, with the Tennessee Vols being his favorite. He was an avid fisherman with many tales to tell and also loved going to the flea market and taking care of his animals. He was the oldest of a family of 11, who will forever cherish him.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Helen (McClure) Nelms; his brothers, James Nelms and Ronald (Romp) Nelms and wife Faye, and sister, Minnie Nelms Bralley.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 51 years, Sherry Collett Nelms; his son and daughter-in-law, Donny and Scarlett Nelms of Fall Branch, TN; daughter, Amy Nelms of Coeburn, VA and granddaughter, Annabelle Nelms. He is also survived by his loving brothers, Jerry (Wayne) Nelms and wife Audrey, Robert (Drew) Nelms and Ralph David (Boo) Nelms; sisters, Evelyn (Nelms) and late husband Johnny Redwine, Nancy (Nanney) Nelms, Patsy Jo (Nelms) Clark (peanut) and husband Bo, and Eula Mae (Nelms) Cornett and husband Danny; brothers-in-law, Harold Collett and Roger Collett and wife Kathy; sister-in-law, Ada (Collett) Maness and husband Billy and many special nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on May 19, 2022 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM in the chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home located at 2630 Hwy 75, Blountville, TN 37617. A funeral service officiated by Pastor Troy Daily will follow at 7:00PM. A graveside service will be held in the Garden of Solomon in East Tennessee Cemetery on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 1:00PM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers are brothers and brothers-in-law as well as friends, Larry Hensley, Virgil Rose, Elmer Collins and Tom Richards.
East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery is honored to serve the family of John Thomas Nelms.