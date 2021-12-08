DUFFIELD, VA - John “Ted” Fletcher, Sr., 88, Duffield, VA died peacefully at home with his family by his side on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
Ted was born in Scott County, VA on June 24, 1933, and was the son of the late Charlie and Bertha (Hartgrove) Fletcher.
Ted graduated from Rye Cove High School and retired after 40 years of service from Tennessee Eastman Company in the Tenite Department.
Like his father, he loved farming and taking care of his land and cattle. He was blessed to have been able to do that right up to his death.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Hagan, Clarence, and Bobby, and twin infant brothers, and sisters, Berniece Fletcher, Ruby Horton, and Emogene F. Wright.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Ilene Collings Fletcher, daughters, Andrea Fletcher, Mt. Carmel, TN, and Vickie (Robert) Clark, Mt. Carmel, TN, son, John Ted Fletcher, Jr, Duffield, VA, granddaughters, Kaitlyn Clark, Emily Bellamy, and Caleigh Fletcher, grandsons, Jarrod Clark and Gabriel Fletcher, sister, Beulah (Joe) Herron, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family has requested private graveside services to be conducted at the Morrison Cemetery, Rye Cove, VA. Ted Fletcher, Jr., Gabriel Fletcher, Jarrod Clark, Robert Clark, Arthur “Pete” Chambers, and Ethan Quillen will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank Caris Hospice, and the nursing staff of Wilcox Hall at Holston Valley Medical Center for their kindness and caring, with a special thank you to Sherry Ratliff. Additionally, the family would like to thank Lloyd for his spiritual guidance and prayers at Ted’s bedside.
The family requests that those attending please wear a face covering and practice social distancing due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of John “Ted” Fletcher, Sr.