John 3:16 “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him, should not perish, but have everlasting life”.
DUFFIELD, VA - On April 4, 2021, on the morning of the most beautiful Easter sunrise, John T. Alley, 70, of Rye Cove, Virginia entered the arms of Jesus after a short battle with cancer. What a way to meet your Lord and Savior.
He was the most loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. His greatest joy came from spending time with his kids and grandkids. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and is now fishing on the shores of Heaven.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle Alley, Sr. and Dalla Owen Alley and his brother Lyle Alley, Jr.
Survivors include his son, Shannon Alley and Teresa Lane; daughter, Jennifer Jones and husband, Chad; grandchildren, Brittney Blevins and husband, Seth, Mason Horne, Ashlynn Horne, Bella Horne; great grandchildren, Kaylee Blevins and Bentley Blevins; the mother of his children and special friends, Sheila Free and husband, Philip and Rhonda Hutchins; nephew, Phil Alley and wife, Nancy; great nephew, Sander Alley; great niece, Keaton Alley; loyal companion, his German Shepherd, Lobo; step grandchildren, Chris Jones and wife, Ashley, Brooke McCarty and husband, M.J.; step great grandchildren, Oliver Jones, Aubry Jones, Landry Petersen, Archie Mullins, Raelynn McCarty, and Katie McCarty.
The family will receive friends at the home of his daughter, Jennifer Jones. We ask that all visitors please follow the Covid 19 guidelines.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank Dr. Chad Bates, Ballad Oncology, and Ballad Hospice Care for all of the care, kindness, and being so good to our Dad.
