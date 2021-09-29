KINGSPORT - John Scott Negrotto Jr, 83, of Kingsport TN, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021.
John was born in Port Arthur, Texas to John and Agnes Negrotto on June 26, 1938. He married Libby on August 8, 1959, in Orange, Texas.
John graduated from Lamar State College of Technology. He worked as a mechanical engineer for Eastman Chemical Company before retiring in 1990. He had a passion for golf and was club champion several times over the years and was happy to have had 15 hole-in-ones.
John is survived by his wife of 62 years, Libby; sons, Scott Negrotto (Susie) and David Negrotto (Greg); grand-children, Sara Negrotto and Shelly Thompson (Brandon); great-grandchildren, Madison, Hadley, Ty and Luke Thompson.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Friday, October 1, 2021, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 pm in the chapel with Father Michael of St Dominic’s Catholic Church officiating.
Entombment will be in Mausoleum IV at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Due to Covid-19, the family respectfully requests those attending the visitation and service to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made to St Dominic’s Catholic Church, First Tee Foundation, or the charity of your choice.
