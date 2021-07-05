NICKELSVILLE, VA - John Scott Meade, Jr. age 68 of Big Moccasin community, Nickelsville VA departed this life for his heavenly home on July 3, 2021 following a brief illness.
He was born in Lebanon, VA on December 23, 1952. He was a 1971 graduate of Lebanon High School. John worked at the Kingsport Press for 35 years and then retired from Joy Mining in Duffield, VA. He was also an avid farmer.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Charlie Osborne; father in law and mother in law, Thomas and Mildred Page and his niece, Vicki Jarnagin.
John is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sharon; mother, Margaret Meade, Lebanon, VA; his children, Jody Pearcy and husband, Michael, Nickelsville, VA, and Todd Meade, Kingsport, TN; his sisters, Melissa Salyer and husband Randall, Jeanette Fletcher and husband Darrell, Marjorie Tootsie Duty and husband Darrell; a brother, Buford Wayne Meade and wife, Marie; granddaughters, Katie and Maddie Pearcy. He also leaves behind several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Colonial Funeral Home and other times at the residence. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Darrell Fletcher officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted 11 am Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 am to go in procession to the graveside service.
Pallbearers will be Brent Fletcher, Ricky Page, Chad Lane, Dakota Pearcy, Jody Ray Pearcy and M.J. McCarty.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, Attn: Memorial Gifts, 4240 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the ICU nurses of Holston Valley Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center for all of the loving care that they provided.
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of John Scott Meade, Jr.