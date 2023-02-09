KINGSPORT - John Samuel Moyle passed away peacefully with family by his side on February 7, 2023, at the Asbury Health Care Center in Kingsport, after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Born during a hurricane on September 23, 1938, in White Plains, New York, John S. Moyle grew up in Westchester County, town of Scarsdale, New York. He was a student in the Edgemont School System through tenth grade and graduated from Bronxville High School, Bronxville, New York, in 1956.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.