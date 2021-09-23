KINGSPORT - John S. Nave, age 98, of Kingsport, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, after a brief illness. A native of Unicoi County, John is a son of the late Isaac Clinton and Nannie Saylor Nave. He graduated from Boones Creek High School. John served in the United States Army Air Corp during World War II. After his return from the war, he returned to work at Eastman and farmed for 20 years, after which he continued working at Eastman until his retirement. He loved to dance and fish. He was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by wife, Wilburn Kate Nave, in February 2021, brother, Reverend Dr. Lester D. Nave and sisters, Gladys Nave Matheson and Helen Nave Grills.
John S. Nave leaves behind to cherish his memory: 10 loving Nieces and Nephews.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Jeff Ledford; John’s niece, Gladys Graham; and Jimmy Thompson, nephew and best friend for all of the love, support and care given to Mr. Nave.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of John S. Nave in a committal service to be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 25, 2021 under the Mausoleum Portico at Evergreen Cemetery, 1100 7th Street, Erwin, TN 37650. Reverend Zach Smith will officiate. Those who wish to attend the committal service, should meet at Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, TN 37650, no later than 1:30 pm. Serving as pallbearers will be Tim Bowman, Tom Bowman, Tyler Williams, Larry Mitchell, Doug Bowman, and Danny Bowman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in John’s name to Colonial Heights Baptist Church, 108 Colonial Heights Rd., Colonial Heights, TN 37663 or to Shallow Ford Baptist Church, 315 Old Highway Road, Erwin, TN 37650.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of John S. Nave through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.