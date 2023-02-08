KINGSPORT - John S. Moyle passed away peacefully with family by his side on February 7, 2023, at the Asbury Health Care Center in Kingsport, after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Born during a hurricane on September 23, 1938, in White Plains, New York, John S. Moyle grew up in Westchester County, town of Scarsdale, New York. He was a student in the Edgemont School System through tenth grade and graduated from Bronxville High School, Bronxville, New York, in 1956.
In 1960, John graduated from Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, with an undergraduate degree in geology. From 1960 through 1963 he served as an officer in the United States Marine Corps, reaching the rank of captain. During this time, he was stationed in Puerto Rico as part of the military blockade of October 1962, during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
In 1964, Moyle entered Teachers College, Columbia University, New York City, to do graduate work in the sciences, receiving a Master’s Degree in 1964, and after teaching for several years received his Ed.D from Columbia in Supervision and Consultation in Science Education in 1974.
John Moyle’s teaching career covered 35 years in the Bronxville Middle/High School in Bronxville, New York, where he served as Science Department Chair and also coached wrestling and track teams. From 1974-1983 he was an Adjunct Lecturer in Geology at Manhattanville College in Purchase, New York. He also taught a class in science teaching preparation at Fordham University in New York City.
When John Moyle entered Columbia University in 1964, he met a graduate student named Polly Baxter who was from Fall Branch, Tennessee, and working in registration. They were married at Munsey Memorial Methodist Church in Johnson City, Tennessee, before the end of 1964.
Moyle’s involvements in the community were extensive. In Scarsdale, he was a founder and board member of the Greenburgh Nature Center, President of the Edgemont Board of Education, President and field trip leader for the local Audubon Society, Boy Scout leader, and coach for several youth recreational teams. He served as Chair of the Board of Deacons and was Financial Secretary for the Board of Trustees in Scarsdale Community Baptist Church where he and Polly were members for forty years.
Internationally, Dr. Moyle was a member of the Board of Management for the Asa Wright Nature Centre in Trinidad, West Indies, for many years. He was the leader for photographic and natural history tours to East Africa during eight summers and led Tropical Ecology Workshops in Trinidad and Tobago over two decades. John and his wife Polly enjoyed traveling to other countries where John could add to his list of exotic birds and animals.
After retirement, the Moyles moved to Glen Alpine Road in Kingsport in 2004 and lived there for 14 years where John enjoyed the land that he had always wanted. As a member of First Baptist Church Kingsport, John sang tenor in the Sanctuary Choir, fulfilling his lifelong love for music. He also assisted in Habitat for Humanity projects and joined his wife in serving the Church’s commitment to Family Promise. For seven years Moyle volunteered in the lab and led tours at the Gray Fossil Site and Museum in Gray, Tennessee.
Preceding Moyle in death were his parents, William D. Moyle and Florence E. Sweeny Moyle of Scarsdale, New York, and Old Saybrook, Connecticut; brother-in-law, Sal Cangelosi, of Merritt Island, Florida.
John S. Moyle is survived by his wife of 58 years, Polly Baxter Moyle; daughter, Dr. Robin B. Moyle Rodi and husband Dr. Christopher Rodi; son, Pastor John William Moyle and wife Jennifer; son, Dr. Robert Glen Moyle and wife Jennifer; brother, Dr. William D. Moyle, Jr. and wife Anne; grandchildren, Nicholas and Jared Rodi, Samuel, Matthew, and Kaylin Moyle, and Katherine Moyle; brother-in-law, Glen “Bo” Baxter, Jr.; sister-in-law, Betty Cangelosi, and six nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in the Sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Kingsport, TN, at 12:00 noon on Saturday, February 11, 2023, with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating and Susan Hoover providing music. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Church Atrium. Burial will take place afterwards in the cemetery of Logan’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Fall Branch, TN.
The Moyle family wishes to thank the staff at the Asbury Health Care Center and Amedisys Hospice for their loving care of John during the past year.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church Music Ministry, 200 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.