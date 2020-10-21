WHITESBURG, TN - John Ronald Byrd, age 84, passed away Friday October 16,2020, at his home in Whitesburg,Tennessee.
Ron was preceeded in death by his parents James Lawrence and Natley Lawson Byrd; his stepmother Dovie Jones Byrd, three brothers, Eugene, Emory and Jimmy Byrd, one sister Lenore Byrd Burns and one granddaughter Allison Lardin..
Ron's survivors are his wife, Hope Lawson Byrd, whom he was married to for 62years..Four sons, Ronald Lawson Byrd and wife Dany, Germany, Charlie Gale Byrd, Whitesburg, Wayne Byrd South Carolina, and Eric Byrd Whitesburg Tn
He had 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandsons.
Ron retired from US Army, and worked as a groundskeeper for Warren Township schools in Indianapolis, Indiana before moving to Whitesburg Tennessee to live on his farm, which he enjoyed so much. He also enjoyed restoring older cars and machinery.
All relatives and friends are invited to stop by the family home at 716 Melinda Ferry Road at any time. At his request, Mr. Byrd will be cremated.
The family would like to thank the staff of SunCrest Hospice for all their care and support during this time.