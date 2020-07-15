John Robert Trimble, 89, passed away in Cartersville Ga. on July 8th, 2020 due to illness complicated by Leukemia.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Gilbert Trimble. He is survived by his son Kevin Trimble with his wife Kathy and daughter Suzanne Boyer with her husband John. There are also his grandchildren, Joshua Boyer, Kevin Trimble, Katie Werts, and Kyle Boyer along with 4 greats, Ella, Mikael, Arlo and Simon.
He was born in 1931 in Akron, OH, the only child of Elsie and Toner Trimble. John met Barbara in elementary school, they were high school sweethearts and married while in college. He studied organic chemistry, graduated Denison University and began working at Eastman Kodak. He started as a research chemist, took a military leave to serve in Korea, and then spent the remainder of his career in International Marketing. After retiring early from Eastman, he went into real estate, designed jewelry, traveled and enjoyed time with family.
John may have been a chemist by trade but he was a geologist by heart. He was a collector of gems and minerals throughout his life and found as much joy in the hunt as in the acquisition. He was a member of many mineral societies and was very involved in helping create the geology exhibit at Tellus Museum in Cartersville Ga.
John was a loving father and husband, a good friend and a southern gentleman. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
There will be a Memorial service at Cobb Vineyard Church, 3206 Old 41 Hwy, Kennesaw, Georgia 30144, Thursday, 7/16/20 at 4pm with a private burial in Tennessee to follow. The memorial service will also be available to be viewed on Facebook Live through Cobb Vineyard Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Tellus Museum, Cartersville Ga. or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.