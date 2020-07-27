CHURCH HILL - John Robert Rogers, Sr., 74, passed away Saturday (July 25, 2020) due to declining health issues. He is in a better place with no more pain.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd & Gladys Rogers; son, John Rogers Jr.; brother, Jim Rogers; and sister, Shirley Guganus.
Coming for a large family on both sides, he leaves behind many loved ones. His son, Scott Rogers & wife Terri; daughter, Cindy O’Neal; seven grandchildren, Sarah Owens, Nichole O’Neal, Josh O’Neal, Brannan Vanover, Lindsey Welch, Ben Rogers, and Alex Rogers; brothers, Glenn Rogers and Paul Rogers; many uncles , aunts , nieces , nephews, and cousins .
John worked many years at Holston Defense and then later retired from BEA systems where he was a chemical operator, he finished out his career in the warehouse store room. John loved to fish and cook; he fed many people over the years and enjoyed doing it. John had many friends and was a friend to all. He will be missed by many.
John’s wishes was to be entombed at East Lawn Memorial Park with private services for immediate family.
Online condolences may be made to the Rogers family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Rogers family.