John Robert Elliott, 81, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. John was born in Amity, PA, and had been a resident of Kingsport, TN since 1965. John was a retired employee of the Mullins Company and a member of Christian Life Center. He was a loving husband and a loving father and grandfather.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Sarah Elliott; a brother, Kenneth; sister, Lucy Mae. He is survived by his wife, Genelle Elliott of 54 ½ years; daughters, Robin Elliott, Marci Love (Bill), Krystal Moore; one granddaughter, Bethany Moore, several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Christian Life Center, 2401 John B. Dennis Bypass Kingsport, TN, with a service to follow with Pastor Jeremy Damesworth officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday August 12, 2020 at East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, TN. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery is honored to serve the family of John Robert Elliott.