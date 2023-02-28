KINGSPORT - John Robert Calloway went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 27, 2023 at Holston Valley Hospital after a brief illness. John was born on November 21, 1943 to the late Howard and Betty Calloway of Erwin.
John was a 1961 graduate of Unicoi County High School. He attended East Tennessee State College, then entered into the 4-year apprenticeship at Tennessee Eastman (Eastman Chemical) where he remained for 32 years. John was a fantastic machinist and team leader. He retired to pursue his hobby of fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. He was Papa to them and wore that designation with pride. He led by example and each one learned valuable life lessons from him.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 58 years, Jennifer Emmert Calloway; daughters, Ronda Straley and Renee Calloway; grandsons, Dr. Austin Straley, Dr. John Straley, and Dakota Garrett; granddaughters, Cassidy Lester (Michael) and Chloe Holt; brother, James R. Calloway (Penny); sister, Betty Ann Koontz (Robert); fishing buddies, Terry Whitman and Coach John Stephens.
John was a former member of Colonial Heights Christian Church and Celebration Church.
John was a man with integrity. He was self-disciplined and loyal to his family and friends. He loved the Lord and can now be at peace in His Heavenly presence.
The Calloway family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Friday, March 3, from 12pm to 2pm in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will follow at 2pm in the Chapel followed by the Graveside Service.