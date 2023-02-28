KINGSPORT - John Robert Calloway went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 27, 2023 at Holston Valley Hospital after a brief illness. John was born on November 21, 1943 to the late Howard and Betty Calloway of Erwin.

John was a 1961 graduate of Unicoi County High School. He attended East Tennessee State College, then entered into the 4-year apprenticeship at Tennessee Eastman (Eastman Chemical) where he remained for 32 years. John was a fantastic machinist and team leader. He retired to pursue his hobby of fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. He was Papa to them and wore that designation with pride. He led by example and each one learned valuable life lessons from him.

