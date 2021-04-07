John Robert (Bob) Gibson, 82, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Tuesday April 6, 2021. Bob was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church and attended Jerry Teague’s Sunday School Class. He made his profession of faith at a Billy Graham Crusade in Asheville, NC when he was a teenager.
Bob is survived by the love of his life, whom he was married to for 61 years, Jean Hawk Gibson (80); three children, John Gibson and his wife, Lisa of Charlotte, NC, Jimmy Gibson and his wife, Dana of Cumming, GA, and Elliott Gibson and his wife, Nikki of Mooresville, NC; six grandchildren:, Dr. Melissa Louise Ruck and her husband, Daniel, Tanner Gibson and his wife, Courtney, Kristen Reed and her husband, Adam, Katherine Goodloe and her husband, Hunter, Kimberly Gibson, and Jack Gibson; and five great-grandchildren, Levi and Lillie Gibson, Colton, Caden, and Carleigh Reed.
Bob was born Jan 9, 1939 in Daytona Beach, FL. He moved to Asheville, NC when he was 8 years old. His family attended St Paul’s Methodist Church. He went to Junior High School at David Millard where he was Captain of the football team. He went to High School at Lee Edwards and played Tackle on both Offense and Defense. He was selected to play the Shrine Bowl Game in 1956. He had several offers for college scholarships: University of Tennessee and the citadel. Bob chose the Citadel in Charleston, SC due to the prestige and the generous offer of supplying his clothing.
Bob and Jean were married on July 24, 1959 in Asheville where they began their family. Bob moved to Sumpter, SC to start his Financial Services career. He then began his management career with Mutual of New York (MONY) in Baton Rouge, LA where his agency flourished. During his career he attended The American College where he obtained his Charter Life Underwriter, CLU designation. He also obtained advanced degrees from Wharton School of Business. Many insurance agents he hired and trained are still in business today. As a Deacon at Broadmoor Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, LA his success and spirituality grew. Bob was a lover of fishing, hunting, golfing, and throwing parties. His love of family, friends, and Christian values were of great priority.
Moving to Mooresville/Lake Norman, NC Bob joined Berea Baptist Church. He enjoyed many rounds of golf at Mallard Head Country Club and all over the country as he approached retirement. Bob retired after 35 years in the financial services industry to enjoy travel with family and time with grandchildren.
Bob and Jean extend a special thanks to the staff at Preston Place Suites Assisted Living in Kingsport, TN for their loving care.
The family will receive guests Friday, April 9th from 6pm to 8pm at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 9 am Saturday April 10 at Colonial Heights Baptist Church with Dr. Greg Burton officiating. Graveside committal services and visitation will be conducted right after the church service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Kingsport, TN.
Pallbearers will be his sons, John Gibson, Jim Gibson, Elliott Gibson; grandchildren, Tanner Gibson, Jack Gibson, Adam Reed and Daniel Ruck; and his brother-in-law, Charles Hawk.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.