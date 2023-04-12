John Richards Hay, III, passed away after an extended illness on Wednesday, April 12th, 2023, at Asbury at Steadman Hill. Born in Hickory, NC to John R. Hay, Jr. and Elizabeth Ann Collett Hay, he grew up in Kingsport and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1976. After earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology at King College he completed Master's degrees in Zoology and City and Regional Planning at Clemson University.
He later returned to live in Kingsport and was active in First Presbyterian Church, serving as a Deacon and playing in the Bell Choir. John loved spending time outdoors and studying nature in all its forms, but he was, above all, an avid birder. John traveled widely to spot and observe as many species as possible. Often seen with his binoculars, he was extremely knowledgeable and was excited to share his knowledge with anyone who was interested.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth Ann Hay.
He is survived by his brothers, Jerome Hay and wife Judy Beck of Asheville, N.C., and William Hay and wife Claudia of Germany; and nieces and nephew, Caitlin, Duncan, Manon and Megan.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. William M. Shelton officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bays Mountain Park Association, 853 Bays Mountain Park Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660.