KINGSPORT - John Richard, Jr., 79, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center. John was born the youngest of five children to Lois and John Richard, Sr. in Kingsport, TN, on September 14, 1943. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 1999. He had a passion for taking care of others and having his morning coffee.

John wore many titles; husband, dad, brother, son, grandfather, and friend and was of the Methodist faith. In his later years, John found a new love for library trips, reading books, and playing Bingo.

