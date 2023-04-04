KINGSPORT - John Richard, Jr., 79, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center. John was born the youngest of five children to Lois and John Richard, Sr. in Kingsport, TN, on September 14, 1943. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 1999. He had a passion for taking care of others and having his morning coffee.
John wore many titles; husband, dad, brother, son, grandfather, and friend and was of the Methodist faith. In his later years, John found a new love for library trips, reading books, and playing Bingo.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Lois and John Richard, Sr.; his four sisters, Patricia McGreger, Noreen Gibson, Jacqueline Winegar and Michalene Davis; as well as his early wife, Peggy Conerly Richard whom he married in April of 1961, before her passing in 1968.
John is survived by his two daughters, Kathi Graham and husband Eddie and Kelli Farrell and husband Jarrett; four grandchildren, Eric Graham, Heather Woodfin and husband Allen, Taylor Williams and husband Cory, and Savannah Farrell; and eight great-grandchildren.
The family will be having a private family service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Foundation, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.