KINGSPORT - John Richard Dingus, 87 of Kingsport passed away early Thursday morning, April 14, 2022, with his loving wife of 52 years by his side. He was a loving father and husband that will be greatly missed.
John was born in Big Stone Gap, VA, on February 5, 1935, and was the son of Dewey and Stella Fritz Dingus. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his son-in-law, John White; two brothers, Roy and James; and five sisters, Joyce, Marie, Ruby, Rosella and Betty.
John was well known in the Bloomingdale Community at Jack’s Market, where he always had a smile on his face for all his customers and the kid’s bags for them to fill it up with penny and nickel candy for a dime back in the day. He worked at Jack’s for 30 years as a partner until his retirement in 1997.
John was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. We look forward to seeing him again in Paradise when God’s Kingdom rules over the Earth.
John leaves to cherish his memory are his wife, Johnnie Mae Long Dingus; his children, Nina White, R.C. and wife, Rachel; grandchildren, Will White and Emma Nunez of Kingsport, and Lucas Nunez of Minnesota; brothers, Donald and Danny Dingus both of Kingsport; special niece, Rita Smith of Knoxville and several other nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19, a Memorial Service via video conference will be held at 3:00 pm, May 28, 2022. Please contact Nina White at 423-292-5107 for the Zoom video link.
Special thanks to John Hobbs and the rest of the caring staff at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services and to John’s caregiver, Roger Murphy.
