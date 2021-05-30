MT CARMEL - John Reece Lawson, 79 of Mt Carmel, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 28, 2021 at his home. He was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in Korea. John was retired from Gerard Chimney Company. He loved his family very much and enjoyed gardening and the outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Flynn; his parents, Sturm and Eileen Christian Lawson; sister, Ruby Sizemore; brothers, Roy, Benny and Dwayne Lawson.
John is survived by his son, Justin Lawson (Becky); granddaughters, Jessica Griffiths (Gary, Jr.), Alix Lawson, Myrtle Lawson and Addy McGathey; grandsons, Chris Lawson (Courtney) and Austin Flynn; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Kathy Beasley (Jim); several nieces and nephews; special friends, Al Wilder (Susie) and Benny Bostic (Margie).
The family will receive friends from 4-6 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
A funeral service will follow at 6 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Andy Sensabaugh officiating.
