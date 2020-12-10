KINGSPORT – John Ray Hunley, 82, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 7, 2020 after a courageous battle of cancer.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Tim Nelson. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, December 11 at Hilltop Mission Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:00 PM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home to help with the final expenses, 320 Grandview Street Church Hill, TN 37642.
