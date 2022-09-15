John Ray Buchanan Sep 15, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save April 4, 1923 - September 12, 2022Mr. John Ray Buchanan of Kingsport passed away on September 12, 2022.A Private Interment will be Friday, September 16, at 2pm at Mountain Home National Cemetery.A Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 2pm at First Baptist Church of Kingsport with a reception to follow.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags John Ray Buchanan Funeral Service Worship Contribution Memorial Interment Jude Children Memphis Recommended for you