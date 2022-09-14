April 4, 1923 - September 12, 2022

Mr. John Ray Buchanan of Kingsport passed away on September 12, 2022. He died surrounded by family at the home he helped build 60 years ago. Born April 7, 1923, in Glen Ayre, NC, John was one of ten children. From a young age, John worked horses to plow the fields. Perhaps it was due to his love and respect for the horses, but it has been said that he was the only one who could handle them. In his later years, he referred to the work on the farm as the job he loved most. John entered the US Army in 1944. He served as Staff Sergeant stationed in Italy. While on a 10-day RR to the Isle of Capri, he met his future wife, Ida Maria DiPinto. It was love at first sight when he spotted her playing ping-pong at the American Red Cross. Following his honorable discharge, Ida traveled to the U.S where they were married on March 30, 1947. This past March they celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. John re-enlisted in the army to escort WWII fallen soldiers back to their families. He always felt that it was the most honorable job he ever had. John and Ida eventually made Kingsport their home, where they raised their family and lived for 73 years. Upon arriving in Kingsport, John was employed by Greene Hardware & Supply Co where he primarily worked as a salesman until his retirement in 1985. Through his work, John made lifelong friends with co-workers and customers. Following his retirement, John assisted Ida with her business, Weddings by Eda, until 2010. He also developed a Christmas tree farm on his North Carolina land. For many years, he and his son, Curtis, grew what many referred to as the most beautiful Christmas trees around. John's favorite hobby was splitting firewood and did so until he was 91 years old, stopping only because his children strongly encouraged him to change his wood stove to gas. He was proud of how he had learned to use an axe as a young boy and was able to continue to do so through his elderly years. John's second favorite hobby was watching The Atlanta Braves. He enjoyed all sports, but baseball held a special place in his heart, as it was the one he played as a boy on the farm. Throughout his life, John lived his Christian values and was an active member of First Baptist Church of Kingsport for 73 years.

