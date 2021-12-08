BIG STONE GAP, VA – John R. Wells, Sr, age 85, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia went to be with the Lord on
Tuesday, December 7, 2021. He passed at his daughter’s home in Kingsport, TN.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Louise Wells, parents Jerome and Bertha Wells, brothers, Joe and Jerome Wells.
John was a member of Heritage Church of God in Big Stone Gap. He was a member of the Big Stone Gap Masonic Lodge 208 AF&AM for over 50 years. He had served as a volunteer fire fighter for the Big Stone Gap Fire Department, He served in the Virginia National Guard, policed for Westmoreland Coal Company, worked as a coal miner, and retired from Wise County Sheriff’s Department where he had served as a jailer, an investigator and as a Lieutenant in his years of service with the Sheriff’s Department.
John loved to spend time with his family and enjoyed his cabin back in the mountains where he enjoyed hunting.
He is survived by his children, John Wells, Jr. (Delcina), of Big Stone Gap; Rebecca Acito (Jimmy), of Kingsport, TN, grandchildren Natasha Stanley (Andy) of Appalachia, VA; Emily McKee (Michael) of Bristol, TN; and six great grandchildren, Paisleigh and Raelynn Stanley and Nicole, Autumn, Noah and Henry McKee.
The family will receive friends Friday, December 10,2021, at Gilliam Funeral Home from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. The funeral service will follow at 7:00pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Ronnie Mutter and Rev. Rick Whitten officiating.
Graveside services will be Saturday, December 11, 2021, in the Glencoe Cemetery Mausoleum at 11:00am. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Gilliam Funeral Home to leave in procession at 10:30am.
Those serving as pallbearers will be Audie Kennedy, Stanley Lee, Michael McKee, Stoney Mawk, Steve Moore and Randy Wyatt. Judge John Robert Stump will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
The family requests those attending the services to wear a facial mask.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of John Wells.
