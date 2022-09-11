June 7, 1941 – September 6, 2022
THE VILLAGES, FL - John R. Scott of The Villages FL passed away on September 6, 2022 of an apparent heart attack. He was 81.
John was born to parents William and Evelyn (Burdekin) Scott in Washington, DC. in 1941. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Freida Slade Scott, formerly of Kingsport, TN; brother-in-law, David Slade and wife Joyce of The Villages, FL; brothers, Bill Scott (Deceased), Bob Scott and wife Sandy of Gallatin, TN, Tom Scott and wife Sharon of Forest, VA, David Scott and wife Judy of Hendersonville, TN; sisters, Judy Deere and husband Wayne of Kingsport, TN, Susan Berry and husband Glenn of Kingsport, TN, Barbara Jean Leamon and husband Chuck of Kingsport, TN and 18 nieces and nephews.
John graduated from Dobyns Bennett High School, Kingsport, TN in 1959 and graduated from The University of TN, Knoxville, TN in 1963 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture. John was an Army MP veteran. John was part owner with family members of the Scott Nursery and Landscape Company in Church Hill, TN. John and Freida moved to Lynchburg, VA in 1982, employed by Thomas E. Scott Construction Company. Then John and Freida started Vista Construction Company in Forest, VA. John and Freida built their retirement home close to the beach in N. Myrtle Beach and lived there for 5 years. Then they found The Villages, FL for the last 16 years. John and Freida have lived in the Villages of Mallory, Amelia, and Pine Ridge. John was a UT football fan and avid very good golfer. He loved to work in his yard.
A Celebration of his Life will be Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 at 2:00 at the Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake (134 US-441 32159).
Military Honors will be given at the beginning of the service on Saturday and the service will be officiated by Rev. Howard Roberts. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be sent to the charity of St. Jude's Children Hospital.
