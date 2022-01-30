CHURCH HILL - John R. Cornwell, age 94 of Church Hill passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the Indian Path Hospital.
A private graveside will be held at Church Hill Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International Church Hill/ Mount Carmel Camp #41018, P.O. Box 846, Church Hill, TN 37642.
