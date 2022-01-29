CHURCH HILL - John R. Cornwell, age 94 of Church Hill passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the Indian Path Hospital. John was born in Sullivan County but had spent majority of his life in Church Hill. John and his wife Billie were full time farmers and were members of the First Baptist Church in Church Hill.
John is preceded in death by his wife, Billie Ruth Cornwell in 2020; parents, Roy R. Cornwell, and Nell Keller Cornwell; brother, Max Cornwell and sisters, Dorothy Reecer and Betty Van Huss; grandson, Joel Cornwell, great granddaughter; Emryn Faith Cornwell.
Survivors include four sons: John R. Cornwell, Jr. and wife Deborah, Charles D. Cornwell and wife Peggy, Stephen J. Cornwell, William Cornwell, and wife Sharon. Grandchildren; Brad, Adam, Morgan, and Amanda. 8 Great Grandchildren. Sister; Sue West, sister-in-law; Charlotte Cornwell and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside will be held at Church Hill Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International Church Hill/ Mount Carmel Camp #41018, P.O. Box 846, Church Hill, TN 37642.
