John Robert Charles was born in Rogersville, TN on February 28, 1939. He died at age 83 in Kingsport, TN of cardiac arrest on September 22, 2022.John is survived by his daughter DonnaTina Charles, son Vincent and younger brother Edwin Barrett Charles.See his full Obituary and Memorial details at: www.trinitymemorialcenters.comTrinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Charles family.