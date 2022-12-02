John “Papaw” Hubbard, Sr. Dec 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - John “Papaw” Hubbard, Sr., 83, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, November 29, 2022.The family will receive friends Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 12:00-1:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Timothy Strickland officiating.Entombment Service will follow at 3:00 pm in Mausoleum IV at Oak Hill Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar View Christian School, 1900 Flanders Street, Kingsport, TN 37665.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfhc.comThe care of John “Papaw” Hubbard, Sr. and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags John Hubbard Kingsport Christianity Worship Cremation Timothy Strickland Condolence Entombment Service Funeral Recommended for you