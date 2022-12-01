KINGSPORT - John “Papaw” Hubbard, Sr., 83, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

He was born October 29, 1939, in Kingsport, to the late George and Ruby Burke Hubbard.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video