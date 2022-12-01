KINGSPORT - John “Papaw” Hubbard, Sr., 83, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
He was born October 29, 1939, in Kingsport, to the late George and Ruby Burke Hubbard.
John was a loving and devoted son, husband, father, grandfather and brother who made family his main priority. He was especially fond of his grandchildren.
He was a committed Christian and member of Cedar View Independent Methodist Church where he had taught Children’s Church for a number of years.
John was a faithful steward in helping others and enjoyed playing golf and go-cart racing.
He retired from Holston Defense Corporation following thirty-three years of service. Following retirement, John worked with the Sullivan County EMS for ten years.
He was a past Captain with the Kingsport Life Saving Crew and past Fire Chief with the Warrior’s Path Volunteer Fire Department.
John was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, G.W. Hubbard.
Those left to cherish John’s memory are his loving wife of fifty-six years, Bobbie Hubbard; sons, John Hubbard, Jr. and wife, Amy, Jeff Hubbard and wife, Elise; granddaughters, Emalyne and Abigayle Hubbard.
The family will receive friends Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 12:00-1:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Timothy Strickland officiating.
Entombment Service will follow at 3:00 pm in Mausoleum IV at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar View Christian School, 1900 Flanders Street, Kingsport, TN 37665.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to Dr. Ronald Hunter, Dr. Asheesh Shipstone and John’s caergivers, Lisa Morelock, Ann Rector and Lois Kirkus for their compassionate care of John.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfhc.com
The care of John “Papaw” Hubbard, Sr. and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
