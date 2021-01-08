ROGERSVILLE - John P. Graham, age 82, of Rogersville passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Ballad Holston Valley Medical Center after a period of declining health. He was a member of Rogersville First Baptist Church. John retired from the Hawkins County School System as a teacher and coach. He was a member and Past Master of Overton Lodge #5 F & AM, Past Grand Lecturer, 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and York Rite Mason. He was preceded in death by his parents, James R. and Mae Huff Graham; and sister, Lula Mae Belcher.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Shirley Richardson Graham; sons, David Graham and wife, Wanda, of Kingsport, Philip Graham and wife, Wendi of O'Fallon, IL and Kevin Graham and wife, Michelle of Rogersville ; 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; sister, Judy Vatsaas; brother, Murrell Graham and wife, Jerilynn, both of Surgoinsville; a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M. Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville. A Masonic service will precede the funeral service.
Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M. Saturday, January 9, 2021 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Trey Meek officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
