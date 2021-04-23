KINGSPORT - John O. Nottingham, 88, Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at home after a brief illness. He was born on January 11, 1933 in Kingsport, TN and was a lifelong active member of First Baptist Church and was honored to serve the church he loved. John was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and the School of Business at the University of Mississippi. While at Ole Miss, he was a member of the Air Force ROTC, a Commander of the 35th Squadron, and a member of the Arnold Air Society. John served his country in the United States Air Force as a Captain, Navigator, and Bombardier in the Strategic Air Command. He was a long serving member of the American Legion, Hammond Post.
John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. He was admired for his steadfast support of his family and his kindness to others. He had a passion for gardening, traveling with friends and family to many corners of the globe, and watching classic movies. His humility was admired, even to the end of his life.
John spent his entire business career as an entrepreneur in the Kingsport area having owned several businesses. His primary business was Palace Vending, Inc., where he enjoyed working with his valued employees until the end of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Lela Nottingham, and his sisters, Jean Nottingham Isaacs and Virginia Nottingham Peavler.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 60 years, Brenda Talbert Nottingham; daughter, Amy Nottingham Choate (Jim) of Atlanta, GA, and children Edwin (Shannon), John, and Sally; son, John B. Nottingham (Trish) of Kingsport, TN, and children Elizabeth, Andrew, and William; daughter, Laura Phipps Nottingham (Eric Gotwalt) of Savannah, GA, and children, Charlotte and Emily Gotwalt; brother P.T. Nottingham, Jr. of Kingsport, TN; sister Mary Lou Nottingham Ayers of Knoxville, TN; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and relatives in the atrium of First Baptist Church of Kingsport on Sunday, April 25, 2021 between 2:00 and 4:00 pm followed by a memorial service at 4:00 pm in the sanctuary with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating. Due to COVID-19, masks are required.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with military honors by American Legion Posts 3/265.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 200 West Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.