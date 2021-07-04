BLUFF CITY - John Norman Cross, Jr., age 73, of Bluff City, TN passed away sudden and unexpectedly at his home on July 1, 2021. He was born on March 11, 1948 in Bristol, VA, a son of the late John Cross Sr. and Geneva Lady Cross.
John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was a lifelong resident of Bluff City, TN. Following high school, he attended school at Massey Tech in Jacksonville, FL where he obtained his Associates Degree in Electronics. Before retiring in August of 2020, John had worked for Lady & Son, Lady & King, Lady Equipment and Mason Equipment. Most of all, he loved his family, farming and his registered Charolais cattle. He was awarded Conservation Farmer of the Year in 2002, was a Board Member of Southern States and was a strong supporter of Avoca Volunteer Fire Department. John was a faithful and devoted member of the congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
John is survived by his loving wife Jeani Stull Cross; daughters, Jennifer Shannon Cross and husband Tony Meyer, Candice Regan Cross, and Natalie Brooke Cross Dumrongkietiman and husband Vincent; grandchildren, Kaya Isabel Cross Ellis and husband Jake, Sophie Brooke, Lainey Maree, and Keira Scarlett Dumrongkietiman; brother, Phil E. Cross and Rhonda.
The family will have a virtual service at a later date. The details of the service will be updated on the Oakley-Cook Funeral Home website and in the Johnson City Press when the service date and details become available.
