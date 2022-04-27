ROGERSVILLE - John Neal Winegar, Sr., age 76, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Ballad Holston Valley Medical Center after a period of declining health.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, April 27, 2022 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Tecky Hicks and Rev. Donnie Anderson officiating. Graveside service will be 2:00 P.M., Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Bethel Community Cemetery with military honors provided by the Hawkins County Honor Guard and Tennessee Army National Guard.
