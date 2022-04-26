ROGERSVILLE - John Neal Winegar, Sr., age 76, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Ballad Holston Valley Medical Center after a period of declining health. He was retired from International Playing Card and Label. John attended Grace Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his daughter Beverly Jean Winegar, parents William and Willie Juanita Looney Winegar.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Brenda Sensabaugh Winegar, sons John Winegar, Jr and wife Jennifer of Knoxville, James (Jimmy) Winegar and wife Amanda of Fall Branch, grandchildren Alec Winegar, Katherine Winegar, Dalton Winegar and Peyton Winegar, great-grandson Perrin Winegar, brother William E. Winegar and wife Joanne of Surgoinsville, several nieces and nephews. Sisters-in-law Janice (Rick) Trent and Linda Scism. Special friends Earl and Mary Lykins and family, Linda Short and family. A special thank you to Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center ICU and ICU Stepdown staff and Hawkins County EMS.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, April 27, 2022 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Tecky Hicks and Rev. Donnie Anderson officiating. Graveside service will be 2:00 P.M., Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Bethel Community Cemetery with military honors provided by the Hawkins County Honor Guard and Tennessee Army National Guard.
