WISE, VA - John Morton Asbury, Jr., 70, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
He was a 1970 graduate of J.J. Kelly High School and had retired from Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals & Energy, where he worked for 30 years. He was a master mechanic who loved working on engines and vehicles of all types.
Many family and friends depended on him to keep their vehicles running.
He was preceded in death by his father, Morton Asbury.
Surviving are his loving wife, Carol Asbury; mother, Nell Asbury; daughter, Marcee Asbury; sons, Shannon Dean and wife Stacey and Jason Dean and wife Trista; two grandsons, Blake Asbury and Nathaniel Dean; four granddaughters, Victoria Dean, Brynleigh Dean, Shayley Dean and Sofie Dean; sisters, Sarah King and husband Tony and Jeannie Stallard and husband Robby; special cousin, Gerry Buchanan; several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for John Asbury Jr will be conducted at 4:00 P.M. Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Rev. Phillip Bates officiating. Burial will follow in the Wise Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. till time of services at 4:00 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.