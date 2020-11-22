John Morris, 68, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, after a long period of declining health.
The family will receive friends Monday, November 23, 2020 from 12:00 noon till 2:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. J. Edward Clevinger, minister officiating.
The burial will follow the service at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Christian Church, 1713 E. Sevier Ave., Kingsport, TN 37664.