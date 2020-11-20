John Morris, 68, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, after a long period of declining health. He attended the University of Florida and graduated from Furman University with a B.S. in Chemistry in 1974 and began working at Eastman Kodak with polyesters and fibers. John was a Senior Research Chemist and later a Principal Information Scientist and Intellectual Property Manager in the Research Development and Technical Services Division. He had a career total of 45 patents that contributed to Eastman Polyester Technology. John retired in 2009 after 35 years of service. He was a member of Grace Christian Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Edith Morris; and first wife, Mary C. Morris.
John is survived by his wife, Mary L. Morris; daughter, Kelly (Michael) Faris; grandsons, James and Luke Faris; brother, Chip Morris; nephews, Chuck (Sara) Morris and George (Amanda) Morris; and niece, Kristy Morris.
The family will receive friends Monday, November 23, 2020 from 12:00 noon till 2:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. J. Edward Clevinger, minister officiating.
The burial will follow the service at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Christian Church, 1713 E. Sevier Ave., Kingsport, TN 37664.