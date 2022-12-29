John Mooney Dec 29, 2022 14 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGERSVILLE - John Mooney, age 76, of Rogersville, passed away Friday (12/23/22) at Signature Health Care of Rogersville. He was retired from TRW.He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Beatrice Stubblefield Mooney; and sister, Judy Mooney.He is survived by his special friends at Signature Health Care of Rogersville.Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Friday (12/30/22) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Dodson Creek Cemetery. Online condolences maybe sent at www.christiansells.com.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags John Mooney Health Care Rogersville Lawrence Funeral Home Funeral Service Burial Recommended for you