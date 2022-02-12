KINGSPORT - John J. Miracle, 82, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022. Born in Rittman, Ohio, a son of the late O.J. and Mildred Miracle, he has resided in this area since 1970. John retired from Fluor-Daniels Construction Co. in 2010, following 20 years of service.
In addition to his parents, Oscar John Miracle and Mildred Elva McFadden Miracle; he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra McCloud; brothers, Paul, Joseph, and Gerald Miracle; and half-brother, Gene Miracle.
John is survived by his wife of 26 years, Teresa Miracle, married May 26, 1995; children, Steve Miracle and wife Sara of Wadsworth, OH; Linda Mohr of Akron, OH, Karen Connor and husband Mark of Akron, OH, Larry Miracle and wife Christy of Church Hill, Sharon Miracle, Karen Waycaster and husband David of Kingsport, and O.J. Miracle and wife Allison of Kingsport; fifteen grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
The memorial service will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at New Hope Evangelical Presbyterian Church with his son-in-law, Dr. Scott Glover officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice in John’s memory.
