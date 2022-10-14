John Michael “Mike” McIntire, passed away on October 12, 2022.

Mike was born on October 8, 1941 in Cynthiana, KY, the son of Dr. Melvin and Jennie (Billie) McIntire. He graduated from Cynthiana High School in 1959 and received a B.A. in chemistry in 1962 and Ph.D. in organic chemistry in 1966 from the University of Louisville. Mike met his wife, Vivian, while teaching at the University, they were married in 1965, and moved to Kingsport in February 1966.

