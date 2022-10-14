John Michael “Mike” McIntire, passed away on October 12, 2022.
Mike was born on October 8, 1941 in Cynthiana, KY, the son of Dr. Melvin and Jennie (Billie) McIntire. He graduated from Cynthiana High School in 1959 and received a B.A. in chemistry in 1962 and Ph.D. in organic chemistry in 1966 from the University of Louisville. Mike met his wife, Vivian, while teaching at the University, they were married in 1965, and moved to Kingsport in February 1966.
Mike began work in the Tennessee Eastman Research Labs and thoroughly enjoyed a nearly 34-year career in Research, Development, Business management and Corporate Development. Eastman was family dedicated to world class performance.
Upon retirement in December 1999, Mike realized that he wasn’t ready to be “retired”. He accepted a position as Business Administrator at First Broad Street United Methodist Church in early 2001 and served in this role for over twelve years. In this position, Mike was blessed to serve on nearly every Committee, Board and Council of the Church, usually in an ex-officio capacity. He recognized the need for some organizational restructuring leading to the creation of an Executive Director’s position replacing and expanding the Business Administrator role. Following that change he chose to retire again. However, little over a year later, he was asked to return in the Interim Executive Director’s role which he served in for fifteen months before retiring for a third time.
Mike felt that he had been blessed to live in Kingsport and believed in giving back to this special community. He was particularly interested in city government and served on the Kingsport Citizens Advisory Committee, the Board of Zoning Appeals, the Kingsport Regional Planning Commission, the Sullivan County Regional Planning Commission, the City of Kingsport Audit Committee, the Sullivan County Pre-Hospital Care Committee, the Metropolitan Transportation Planning Committee, and the Emergency Communication/911 Board. In most of these, he served in leadership roles. His experience led to his running for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. He was elected Alderman in 2011 and again in 2015, serving a total of eight years. His fellow BMA members elected him three times to serve as Vice Mayor (2013 to 2019).
Mike also actively participated in variety of professional and civic organizations. In recent years he was active in the Rotary Club of Kingsport, served as president in 2019-2020 and was a multiple Paul Harris Fellow. He was also Site Coordinator for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program sponsored by the United Way of Greater Kingsport and the IRS and a member of the Second Harvest Food Bank Advisory Council. Mike enjoyed games and puzzles and particularly enjoyed duplicate bridge with his favorite partner, his wife Vivian. He had achieved the bridge Bronze Life Master status.
Mike is survived by his wife of 57 years, Vivian, and his brother, Dr. Bill McIntire and wife, Judy, of San Diego, CA, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins. But Mike’s family extended to his many friends and colleagues that meant so much to him.
An inurnment will take place in the First Broad Street Columbarium, a Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 16, 2022, in the Sanctuary at First Broad Street United Methodist Church with Dr. Wm. Randall Frye officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following this service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mike’s memory to First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 E. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660, to the Mike and Vivian McIntire Scholarship at East Tennessee State University, etsu.edu/advancement/giving/ways.php, or the charity of your choice.