ROGERSVILLE - John Mason "Tonk" McBrayer, age 97, of Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 after a short illness
Visitation hours will be 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 8:00 P.M., Thursday, April 14, 2022 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Ray Mullins officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Friday, April 15, 2022 at Highland Cemetery. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
