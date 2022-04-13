ROGERSVILLE - John Mason "Tonk" McBrayer, age 97, of Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 after a short illness. He was a member of West View Baptist Church in Rogersville, where he attended and loved to sing until he and his wife could not attend anymore due to ongoing health issues. Tonk retired from the State of Tennessee as a road surveyor. He was well known for his wonderful gift from God, a beautiful bass singing voice. Tonk sang with the Scalf Brothers, Bruce Turner, Andy Peavler, Gale and Ina Edwards, Gale and Minnie Carpenter, R.C. and Cornie Talley and several others. Even though he would have been 98 in June, he still would love to sing a chorus of any hymn when someone would visit, or maybe just a call. Now he is singing in Heavens choir, that we know without a doubt! He was preceded in death by his parents John Mason and Birdie Williams McBrayer, brother Elmer Wesley McBrayer and wife Marie, nephew Larry Douglas McBrayer.
This wonderful man is survived by his loving wife Shirley Winkle McBrayer of the home, niece Donna Trent (David), great-nieces Lori Armstrong (Brian) and Jennifer Carpenter (Travis), great-nephews Wesley McBrayer (Carmon) and Brandon McBrayer, seven great-great nieces and nephews, several cousins that he loved to have visit or call. He also loved Shirley's family as his own. Our family would like to thank everyone at Signature HealthCARE for all their kindness and love they shared with us the two weeks he was in there.
Visitation hours will be 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 8:00 P.M., Thursday, April 14, 2022 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Ray Mullins officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Friday, April 15, 2022 at Highland Cemetery. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
