BIG STONE GAP, VA - John Maroy Chester, 83, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at his home.
Born in New Brunswick, NJ, he was stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC as a U. S. Marine, lived in New Jersey for several years and had lived in Olinger Community for the past 22 years. He was a machinist with M. A. N. Roland in Middlesex, NJ and later served as Superintendent of Maintenance with Harbor View Towers, Atlantic Highlands, NJ. He proudly served in the U. S. Marines during peacetime in the late 1950’s and early 1960’s. He was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, Gate City, Va. During his retirement, John loved farming.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleatus Chester and Helen Fredericks.
Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Jeanne Bobal Chester; children, John Michael Chester, Maureen Chester, both of Pennington Gap, Va., Donna Pastore (Vince), Philadelphia, Pa. and Greg Chester (Michelle), Dryden, Va.; grandchildren, Kellie Pastore, Vincent Pastore, Michael Pastore, Caroline Kim, Jennifer Curran, Thomas Chester, Robert Chester, Gabriel Chester, Caleb Chester, Grace Chester, Joshua Chester, Elijah Chester, Abigail Chester, Matthias Chester and Ezekiel Chester; brother, Ed Chester (Blenda), South Carolina; brother-in-law, Michael Bobal (Linda), Warren, NJ; and other extended family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10;30 AM on Monday, February 14, 2022 at Saint Bernard Catholic Church, 139 Linda Street, Gate City, VA with Father Timothy Drake officiating.
Military graveside rites will be accorded at 1:00 PM on Monday, at Mountain Home (TN) National Cemetery. Family and friends will assemble by 12;45 PM at Mountain Home National Cemetery, 53 Memorial Blvd, Mountain Home, TN 37684.
Gilliam Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to serve the Chester Family.
