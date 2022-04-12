ROGERSVILLE - John M. "Tonk" McBrayer, age 97, of Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Signature HealthCARE.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
