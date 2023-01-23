DUFFIELD, VA - John M. Hyatt, Sr., 82, Duffield, VA passed away, Friday, January 20, 2023, at Norton Community Hospital, Norton, VA.
He was born December 25, 1940, to late James B. and Viola M. Sells Hyatt in Piney Flats, TN.
John retired from Holston Defense Corp. in 1997 and BAE Systems in 2012.
John attended Purchase Ridge Community Church as long as he was able. He loved the Church, the people, and his Jesus with all his heart.
Including his parents, two sisters, Dorth Worley and Caroline Morelock; one step-son, Randall B. Ayers; three brothers-in-law, Bobby J. Hyatt, Jerry D. Morelock and Carl E. Neeley; one sister-in-law, Betty Jane Hyatt and one niece, Juanita Worley preceded him in death.
John is survived by his wife, Betty Jo (Barnette) Hyatt ; one son, John Hyatt, Jr. ; one step-son, Michael Million; grandchildren, John E. Hyatt, Patrick R. Hyatt , Blane Million, Jonathan W. Million, Daniel Ayers and Eric D. Ayers; one granddaughter, Natasha Hensley and 9 great grandchildren; brother, James A. Hyatt, sister, Nancy L. Hyatt; brother-in-law, James Worley; sister-in-law, Wanda L. Neeley ; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm., Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 8:00p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Jackie Frazier officiating. Jim Hyatt and Mandi Hyatt will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00a.m., Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the East Tennessee Cemetery, Blountville, TN. Jason Hyatt, David Snyder, Kent Russell, Jimmy Qualls, Phillip Horton, and Bobby Shepard will serve as pallbearers. Bruce Rhoton will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Hyatt family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of John M. Hyatt.
