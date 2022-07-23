John M. Honeycutt II, 67, lost his battle against complications from pneumonia on Sunday, July 17--but not without a fight! John loved life, and he lived it to the fullest. A 1977 graduate of UT, John was a diehard Vol fan. He married the love of his life, Susie (Christian), in 1984; and she was by his side when the Lord called his name. A dedicated Domtar employee for over 30 years, John asked to alter his schedule only when Daniel Boone was playing football on Friday nights so he could cheer on his beloved nephew Sean.
John leaves a multitude of former softball teammates, motorcycle-riding, four-wheeling, and Domtar-crew "buddies" to recall and celebrate the good times they spent with John over the years. He was a good and loyal friend.
John was a well-loved older brother to Jeff and Pashia and a revered "Uncle John" to his nephews Sean, Hank, Morgan, and Dylan and their wives and children. The annual Thanksgiving Turkey Bowl competition and camaraderie will forever be a treasured memory.
John walked many a mile with his beloved dog Molly, so it's only fitting that his ashes be spread along with hers on one of the many trails they hiked. John requested no service; please consider a donation to St. Jude's, Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue in Blountville, or Northeast State’s Honeycutt Memorial Workplace Readiness Scholarship in memory of John if you'd like.
The family appreciates the kind and compassionate care John received from the Johnson City Medical Center ICU staff.
