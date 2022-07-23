John M. Honeycutt II, 67, lost his battle against complications from pneumonia on Sunday, July 17--but not without a fight! John loved life, and he lived it to the fullest. A 1977 graduate of UT, John was a diehard Vol fan. He married the love of his life, Susie (Christian), in 1984; and she was by his side when the Lord called his name. A dedicated Domtar employee for over 30 years, John asked to alter his schedule only when Daniel Boone was playing football on Friday nights so he could cheer on his beloved nephew Sean.

John leaves a multitude of former softball teammates, motorcycle-riding, four-wheeling, and Domtar-crew "buddies" to recall and celebrate the good times they spent with John over the years. He was a good and loyal friend.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video