KINGSPORT - John Monroe Brooks, Jr., age 70, of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 23, 2021 following a long illness. Born in Kingsport on November 20, 1950, son of the late John Monroe Brooks, Sr. and Hazel Horner Brooks, he has resided in this area his entire life.
He graduated from Church Hill High School in 1969. John married Peggy Blakley on June 5, 1994 in Washington County, Tennessee. He retired from Tennessee Eastman Company following 25 years of service. John was a past member of the Kingsport Lifesaving crew and was of the Baptist faith.
John will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, daddy, papaw, papa, brother and friend who loved to work in his garage, working on construction equipment and was a former owner operator of a service station.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. DaSilva and nurses at Kingsport Oncology, Aspire nurse, Sarah, and Amedysis Hospice.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Fred Brooks; and sister, Annie Chapman.
Mr. Brooks is survived by his wife of 26 years, Peggy Brooks; daughters, Gena Phillips (Bo) of Pfafftown, NC and Kendra Brooks of Johnson City, TN; stepdaughter, Maria Lamphear of Church Hill, TN; sons, Wesley Brooks (Mimi) of Kingsport, TN and Trevor Brooks (Kandy) of Mt. Carmel, TN; grandchildren, Christian Collins, Victoria Brooks, Luke Brooks, Katie Brooks, Bailey Brooks, Becca Phillips, Emma Phillips, Zeke Brooks, Khali Genova and Hazel Brooks; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Margie Harlow of Church Hill, TN, Nan Ritchie of Church Hill, TN, Sue Shelton of Phoenix, AZ, Johneva Ferguson of Irving, TX and Elizabeth Wooten (Joel) of Church Hill, TN; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday in the Chapel with Joel Wooten officiating. Special music will be provided by Christian Collins, granddaughter. Burial will follow at East Tennessee Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Luke Brooks, Tyler Gross, Andy Collins, John Paul Blakley, Kevin Blakley, Kim John Ritchie. Honorary pallbearers are Zeke Brooks, Tony Blakley and Chase Frye.
Those wishing may make memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society, 508 Princeton Road, Johnson City, TN 37601.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of John Brooks, Jr.