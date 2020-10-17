John Lynwood McFadyen, age 77, born in Uruguay, but spent most of his life in Middlesboro, KY and moved in 1989 to Morristown.
He was a graduate of Stetson University Law School and received his Juris Doctor degree in 1973. After spending many years practicing law, he became a Federal Administrative Law Judge.
John passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Jefferson Memorial Hospital.
Preceding him in death are his parents: Archibald Alexander McFadyen and Helen Yates McFadyen; wife: Nancy Joyce McReynolds McFadyen; daughter: Nicole Anne Menhiem; granddaughter: Staci Joyce Reyes and brother; Archibald “Sandy” McFadyen.
He leaves behind his daughters: Cheri Lea (Ralph) Reyes of Maryville and Melinda Helen McFadyen-Gordon of Morristown. Son: William “Bill” Alexander (Jennie) McFadyen and great granddaughter: Kerry Nicole Anderson. Sister: Marilyn “Tootie” Kaine and special friends: Judge Riley and Dr. Robert “Spanky” Spangler.
His family will receive friends on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Mayes Mortuary, with Perry Davis officiating a small service following.
Family and friends will gather in Hamblen Memory Gardens at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 for graveside services conducted Rev. Billy Daniel and Rev. Jack Pennington.
Active pallbearers will be his grandsons: Derek John Reyes, Conner McFadyen, Hunter Gordon and Nate McFadyen. Honorary pallbearers are: Scott Anderson, Kirk Anderson, Cary Gordon, Kelly Gordon and Robert Gordon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to CCM, Cooperative Christian Ministry, 2124 Cumberland Ave. Middlesboro, KY 40965 and M.A.T.S.
Arrangements by MAYES MORTUARY