John Lee Patrick, III passed away November 9, 2022 at the age of 42. He was preceded in death by his paternal Grandparents, Jack and Jackie Patrick, maternal Grandmother, Ineva Carver and Uncles Ricky Carver and Charles McKinnish.
He is survived by his parents, John and Cleta Patrick of Kingsport, his Grandfather Bobby Carver of Canton, NC. Aunts Pollyanna McKinnish of Canton, NC and Vickie Tobias (Ray) of Arden, NC. His Uncle Randy Carver (Kim) of Thomson, GA. His Cousins: Mitch McKinnish (Tiffany) of Canton, NC, Karri Shook (Cody) of Weaverville, NC, Alyssa Attaway of Augusta GA and Rikki Carver of Thomson, GA.
John Lee grew up snow skiing and was a member of the USSA Sugar Mountain Race Team. He was the state leader several years for NASTAR. He attended several racing camps in Red Lodge, MT. and loved skiing out west. He helped in the development of the Sugar Mountain Tubing Run, where he was their first manager. John Lee also loved playing baseball and karate.
He graduated from Sullivan South High School and East Tennessee State University with a degree in Business Administration.
John Lee was a member of the Colonial Heights Optimist club and volunteered many hours working concession stands, mowing ballfields and working Christmas tree Lots.
The family will receive friends Saturday November the 19th from 2:00-3:00 PM at East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park. Funeral Service will follow at 3 PM with Pastor Steve Tilley officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to St Jude’s Research Hospital, Amedisys Hospice or SSACC- Sullivan South Area Community Chest.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Patrick family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park are in charge of arrangements. 4997 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, TN, 37664 | (423) 288-2081