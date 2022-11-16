John Lee Patrick, III passed away November 9, 2022 at the age of 42. He was preceded in death by his paternal Grandparents, Jack and Jackie Patrick, maternal Grandmother, Ineva Carver and Uncles Ricky Carver and Charles McKinnish.

He is survived by his parents, John and Cleta Patrick of Kingsport, his Grandfather Bobby Carver of Canton, NC. Aunts Pollyanna McKinnish of Canton, NC and Vickie Tobias (Ray) of Arden, NC. His Uncle Randy Carver (Kim) of Thomson, GA. His Cousins: Mitch McKinnish (Tiffany) of Canton, NC, Karri Shook (Cody) of Weaverville, NC, Alyssa Attaway of Augusta GA and Rikki Carver of Thomson, GA.

